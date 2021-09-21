Community Care Provider Resources
Are you a clinical or administrative staff member?
Visit the following links for more information on Referral Coordination Teams:
If you are a provider seeking information related to providing care to VA patients, please check out the following information below:
The VA Northern California Health Care System's Office of Community Care is available to assist providers and Veterans when needed. If you have questions, please call 707-562- 8430 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.
Hours of Operation
Monday to Friday excluding Federal Holidays
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Claims and Billing Telephone Numbers:
Veteran inquiries
877-881-7618
VA Staff inquires
877 -226 -8749 or chat with a TriWest agent via TriWest portal
Community Provider Inquiries
877-881-7618 or TriWest Region 866- 286-4174
Contact Number
Join the VA network, register for training, file a claim, and sign up for updates.
Provider Overview
Community providers are a vital part of VA’s high-performing health care network, ensuring eligible Veterans and their beneficiaries get the timely, high-quality health care they need.
If you are a community provider interested in providing care to Veterans, please consider joining the new VA Community Care Network.