General Practice Residency in Dentistry
VA sponsors more advanced training positions than any other organization. In fact, nearly half of all dentists in post graduate education programs rotate through local VA medical centers, taking advantage of the special knowledge and skills that VA attending dentists and physicians possess.
Advantages of VA Dental Residency Programs and Postgraduate Training
- Choose a dental career path in General Practice, Advanced Education, Endodontics, Prosthodontics and Periodontics.
- Select from 70 dental residency programs at facilities located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico (see below).
- Acquire advanced postgraduate dentistry training in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
- Receive mentoring by highly skilled dentists in state-of-the-art clinics.
- Gain professional clinical experience treating challenging cases in a diverse Veteran patient population.
- Contribute to innovations in dentistry by participating in VA Dental Research.
- Obtain postdoctoral continuing education credit from conferences, web-based training and other resources.
- Develop special interests by joining field groups or by working in specific dentistry programs, e.g. Homeless Veterans Dental Program.
-
The program is conducted at the postgraduate level (PGY-1) and consists of didactic and clinical instruction in all areas of dental treatment under the guidance of experienced staff attending dentists. The major portion of the residents’ daily work schedule will be devoted to patient care. This will enable them to further correlate dental treatment modalities they learned in dental school with new ones. The objective is to enhance their dental skills and proficiency. Emphasis is made in the treatment planning and comprehensive treatment of medically compromised patients.
The residents participate in a hands-on implant training course and will surgically place and restore dental implant cases. They will also increase their knowledge and clinical skills in Periodontics, Endodontics and Oral Surgery under the direct supervision of consultants and attending staff. The residents are instructed in the use of rotary endodontics and the microscope. During their assignments in oral surgery, the residents will perform, under supervision, all types of exodontias including preprosthetic surgery, biopsy and surgical removal of third molars. Residents will also learn proper socket preservation techniques and bone grafting procedures in oral surgery and periodontics. The residents also receive additional didactic and clinical instruction in pedodontics and orthodontics in a private practice setting along with learning about the business aspect of dentistry.
Scheduled seminars and conferences, as well as informal lectures, will be held to help the residents correlate clinical experiences with their training. There are bimonthly journal clubs and implant board reviews. Off-service assignments include rotations in internal medicine, anesthesiology, emergency room, and oral surgery at affiliated hospitals to emphasize the medico-dental relationship of disease and treatment. The residents will receive training in the techniques of history and physical examination with an emphasis on a “hands-on” approach. Instruction in ophthalmoscopy and auroscopy will be included. Along with the attending dentist, the residents will admit and discharge patients into the hospital in preparation for operating room cases. Advanced Cardiac Life Support certification is also available.
The residents will take part in the annual 60th Dental Squadron and Napa-Solano Dental Society Meeting at Travis Air Force Bases. The residents will present a table clinic on a subject of their choice utilizing the VA Medical Media resource to prepare a professional quality presentation.
The residents will receive a multidisciplinary, intensive course in anesthesia and pain control. This will include an introduction into various modalities and pre-anesthetic patient evaluations. Instruction in general anesthesia, I.V. sedation, inhalation sedation, and multidrug mixed technique will be provided. The residents will familiarize themselves with venipuncture and I.V. fluid use and the pharmacology of the most commonly used anesthetic agents.
A prosthodontic laboratory facility is on-site to render appropriate support to the residents. Removable partial denture frameworks, crowns and fixed partial dentures are sent to the VA Central Dental Laboratory in Dallas, Texas and local laboratories. All other phases of lab work are done in our laboratory.
Residents will keep a daily log of all activities attended and all patients treated as is required by the American Dental Association Council on Education. The general practice residents are expected to have a full time commitment to the program during their academic year. This translates to on-time attendance at all scheduled lectures, conferences and off-service rotations.
-
The residency begins on July 1st and is completed June 30th of the following year. Residents were paid an annual stipend of approximately $62,487 per annum last year. Other benefits include:
- Medical Insurance
- Group Life Insurance
- 12 days leave
- 9 Federal holidays
- Educational leave by prior arrangement
- Scrubs and free parking
During off-service rotations, residents must adhere to the policies and work schedules of the services they are assigned. They will be under the direct supervision of the attending staff and chief resident.
Residents are expected to treat Veteran patients in a respectful and compassionate manner and relate well to their fellow co-workers. Appropriate dress and appearance is required for all activities associated with the program.
Formal evaluations of the residents are conducted quarterly by the attending staff. A certificate is awarded by the Department of Veterans Affairs after satisfactory performance, timely attendance and favorable recommendation of the attending staff and the program director.
-
Candidates for the program must:
- Be a graduate of a dental school approved by the American Dental Association.
- Be a citizen or naturalized citizen of the United States of America.
- Complete VA application form “Application for Health Profession Trainees” 10-2850d.
- Be approved by the VA Dean’s Committee and the VANCHCS Director.
- Meet physical requirements.
In addition, we require the applicant to complete requirements for one of the following categories:
- Category A – be a participant in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS) and the Postdoctoral Dental Matching Program (Match) and advise them to send the appropriate documents to our facility. Recent 2x2 photograph.
-
Complete VA form 10-2850d - Application for Health Profession Trainees
- Category B – supply the following information to the program director:
- Dental school transcript
- Dental class standing if available
- Brief personal statement as to why you want to apply for a residency position
- Three letters of recommendation
- Resume or curriculum vitae
- National Board Part I score (Part II score if available)
- Letter or statement of recommendation by your dental school dean
- Recent 2x2 photograph
- Postdoctoral Dental Matching Program (MATCH) number
Deliver to:
Linda B. Chie, D.D.S.
Assistant Chief & Residency Program Director
VA Mare Island Dental Clinic
Bldg. 201, Walnut Ave. (160/MI)
Mare Island, CA 94592
707-562-8225
-
Acting Dental Service Chief: Rebecca Neill, DDS
Assistant Chief and Program Director: Linda Chie, DDS
Staff Prosthodontists:
Gerald Yang, DDS
Martin Radke, DDS
Staff Periodontists:
Devin Daniels, DDS
Kevin Chen, DDS
Staff Oral Surgeon:
Jennifer Dean, DDS MD
Staff Hospital Dentists:
Diana Quilici, DDS
Ronald Eng, DDS
Ginger Chan, DDS
Chee Chang, DDS
Farnaz Chegini, DMD
Frank Chen, DDS
Joseph Cook, DDS
Michael Dailey, DDS
Mark Duckett, DDS
Nancy Hu, DDS
Seth Ichikawa, DDS
Michael Mosur, DMD
Huy Nguyen, DDS
Alfonse-Leander Ramos, DDS
Felix Tse, DDS