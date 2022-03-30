Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

What is the cost of the program?

There is no cost associated with the program however there is a nominal cost associated with the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service Required to apply for the program. If you are selected for the residency program you will become an employee of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System for the duration of the residency.

How much will I be paid?

Salary is determined by VA Central Office and is preset. The program salary is currently $47,666 . Salary is subject to change or fluctuates as determined by Office of Academic Affiliation at VA Central Office.

What benefits will I be eligible for?

Benefits will include 13 vacation days along with accrual of 4 hours of sick leave per pay period. It will also include 10 paid federal holidays, health benefits, vision, and dental benefits.

How long is the program?

If the resident meets all requirements as outlined the program should be completed in one year and one day from the start date.

How many residents do you accept?

At this time, we are accepting one resident into the geriatric residency program per year.

When does the residency program begin?

The program is scheduled to begin the first week of August with completion the following August.

How many hours a week will I spend treating patients?

Mentoring sessions with clinical staff will average minimum four hours per week, didactic curriculum component averaging a minimum four hours per week, and independent study averaging two hours per week. Please be advised that these are only estimates and that actual time in mentoring and didactic studying may change at the discretion of the department. The remainder of the time will be dedicated strictly to patient care. It is highly anticipated that the resident will need to reserve time outside of work duties for preparation for the board exam during this training.

What clinic will I be able to experience?

Acute Care

Critical Care

Inpatient Rehab

Home Health

Outpatient

Vestibular Rehab

Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder

Brain Injury

Chronic Pain

What will my schedule be?

While your schedule is subject to change depending on the needs of the department it typically will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and may include weekends or weekend days from time to time.

Does completing the residency guarantee me a job?

While residents in good standing will be employed for the duration of the residency program the VA maintains no obligation to retain the resident beyond the length of the residency program. Residents will be encouraged to apply for a position should there be openings after they have completed the residency program.

When would I be eligible to sit for the geriatric board certification exam?

Residents will apply in July of the year they are in the residency program and will sit for the exam February or March of the following year; a year earlier than would be possible without completing a residency. Residents are responsible for all application and testing fees. For more information on application deadlines and testing dates is available at American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).