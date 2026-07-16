Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

The clinical training offered through this program will help the resident prepare for Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS) certification from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).

The VA Northern California Health Care System employs the residents full-time for the year-long program. Clinical training consists of managing caseloads involving older adults, weekly mentoring with experienced clinical staff , and a didactic curriculum. The clinical training opportunities are spread out over Acute Care, Skilled Inpatient Rehabilitation, In-home Care, Outpatient, Health & Wellness programming, Brain Injury, Pelvic Health and Chronic Pain clinics. Residents also participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds/clinics, journal clubs, staff in-service presentations, and a surgical observation.

VA Northern California Health Care System Residency in Geriatrics is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education as a post-professional residency program for physical therapists in Geriatrics.

Mission statement

The mission of VA Northern California Health Care System Geriatric Residency is to provide advanced, evidence-based education to physical therapists in the area of geriatric physical therapy so they will provide specialist-level care to the veterans we serve. The residency curriculum will include best practices, incorporation of patient outcome measures to ensure enhanced patient care and client education. The program will promote growth and practice continuous improvement and strategic initiatives in support of the Mission of the VA.

Goals

The VANCHCS Geriatric Residency will provide excellent mentoring and resources in support of the residents.

The VANCHCS Residency will provide an up to date, evidence-based curriculum to the residents.

The VANCHCS Residency Program will achieve and maintain full accreditation status with ABPTRFE.

The VANCHCS Residency Program's key components of the residency are sustainable.

The Residency Program will support the mission and core values of the VANCHCS, to improve the quality of care to geriatric veterans served by advanced geriatric practitioners.

The VANCHCS Residency Program will prepare the resident to effectively communicate with patients/clients, referral sources, clinical faculty, administration, physicians, and other members of the health care team.

The program's comprehensive curriculum will follow all Learning Domains set forth by the most recent version of the ABPTRFE Description of Residency Practice (DRP) in Geriatrics. Educational methods will be broad to ensure the participants are advancing their level of mastery, and meeting all defined competencies in the ABPTS Description of Specialty Practice (DSP).

Curriculum

Curriculum Design will follow a structured, systematic process that ensures content validity in accordance with the ABPTRFE DRP in Geriatrics. Clinical experiences will occur in the four practice areas of Acute, Outpatient, Home Health and Skilled Nursing care. The curriculum of the program ensures congruency between clinical and didactic components. The curriculum design observes and follows ABPTRFE Quality Standards requirements, such as residency program clinical hours of no less than 1,500 being met. 300 educational hours and 150 hours or more of 1:1 mentoring will be provided throughout the program.

VANCHCS Geriatrics PT Residency didactic curriculum will include online offerings from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Learning Center, MedBridge, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Talent Management System and staff presentations. This residency offers remote access for completion of some didactic components off-site.

Program Outcomes

Graduation Rate: 100%

ABPTS Board Exam Pass Rate: 100%

Employed with VA post-graduation: None at this time.

How to Apply

Admission requirements

U.S. citizen

Either a licensed physical therapist within one of the 50 U.S. states -OR- a doctoral student from a CAPTE accredited physical therapy program who plans to become licensed prior to residency start date.

Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT)

Application procedures

To view our program profile, please visit the ABPTRFE website. If you have met or will meet requirements prior to residency start date you may apply using the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Services (RF-PTCAS). All applicants must participate in an interview process and submit all required paperwork if selected.

Point-of-contact: neil.gregor@va.gov

Frequently asked Questions (FAQs)

When will this residency program begin?

The VANCHCS Geriatrics Physical Therapy Residency Program begins in August.

How many residents do you accept?

This residency program accepts one resident each academic year.

How long is this program?

This is a one-year, temporary appointment.

What will my schedule look like?

A typical week will include 4 or more hours of planned, one on one mentoring time. Residents will typically have alternating weeks with a full day of protected didactic time. The large majority of time will be dedicated to clinical patient care obligations. Time outside of regular hours is expected for additional didactic components and presentation preparations. The resident's tour of duty is 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, although this schedule may change based on mentors' schedules and patient care needs. Weekend and holiday work may be required.

What does mentoring entail?

"Mentoring is a professional relationship where a more experienced mentor guides a less experienced mentee to promote professional growth in a clinical setting. It is different from providing clinical instruction to the entry-level Physical Therapy student. It is pre-planned to meet specific educational objectives and facilitate the development of advanced professional behaviors, clinical decision making, proficiency in communications, and consultation skills.” (APTA 2012). Our program has a minimum of 150 hours of 1:1 mentoring.

Will I receive a stipend/salary?

Yes. The salary is determined annually by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations. The salary for 2026 is $67,611.

Will I be eligible for benefits?

Yes. Benefits include health insurance and options for vision and dental insurance. Residents receive ongoing accrual of 4 hours of paid annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave per biweekly pay period. Residents also receive 11 paid federal holidays each year.

Will I have an opportunity to attend a professional meeting or continuing education courses?

Geriatrics PT Residents are encouraged to attend combined Sections (CSM) and/or credentialing course series; Certified Exercise Expert for Aging Adults (CEEAA). Funding from VA Northern CA may be available, however is not guaranteed. Medbridge and other online educational courses will be provided.

Will I be eligible for a job at the VA upon graduation from the residency?

Residents in good standing will be encouraged to apply for job vacancies within the VA system, but a job is not guaranteed. We will help support residents during the Spring as they search and apply for potential post-graduation employment opportunities.

VA Northern California PT Residency Financial Fact Sheet