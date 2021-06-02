Graduate medical education
The VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is proud to be a part of your medical training in affiliation with the University of California (UC) Davis. Congratulations on matching with UC Davis! We extend a warm welcome, and look forward to meeting you.
Follow these steps:
-
Complete the Talent Management System (TMS) training online.
-
Print a copy of TMS certificate.
-
Email angelina.collins@va.gov to get a copy of the on-boarding packet, fingerprinting courtesy letter, and campus map.
If you are outside of the State of California, you are REQUIRED to visit a VA facility nearby to complete "Courtesy Fingerprinting".
-
Wait for instructions to get your PIV.
A Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credential is a US Federal governmentwide credential used to access Federally controlled facilities and information systems at the appropriate security level.
PIV application forms can be obtained and completed in the Human Resources building. Applicants must provide Acceptable forms of identification.
-
Wait for instructions to get your parking permit.
To obtain parking permit, bring Driver's License, Auto Registration and Insurance to the Police window in Building 650. Note: Do not park in Patient and Volunteer Parking spaces.
Questions? Contact:
Angelina Collins
Education Program Analyst
916-843-9199
Ernest Ottrix
Education Onboarding Program Support Assistant
916-843-7022