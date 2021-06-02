Graduate medical education

If you are outside of the State of California, you are REQUIRED to visit a VA facility nearby to complete "Courtesy Fingerprinting".

Email angelina.collins@va.gov to get a copy of the on-boarding packet, fingerprinting courtesy letter, and campus map.

Wait for instructions to get your PIV.

A Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credential is a US Federal governmentwide credential used to access Federally controlled facilities and information systems at the appropriate security level.

PIV application forms can be obtained and completed in the Human Resources building. Applicants must provide Acceptable forms of identification.

Check out the list of acceptable identification documents.