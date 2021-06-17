Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The PMHNP residency at VA Northern California Health Care System accepts applications for the 12-month training program starting February 1st through March 30th, interviews are conducted in early April, and the residency begins mid-August.

Learn more

Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency

Our Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PBNR) is a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited program since January 2019. We are committed to engaging new RN graduates during their transition from entry-level to advanced beginner professional Nurses providing Veteran-centric care.

Learn more

General Practice Residency in Dentistry

The program is conducted at the postgraduate level (PGY-1) and consists of didactic and clinical instruction in all areas of dental treatment under the guidance of experienced staff attending dentists. The major portion of the residents’ daily work schedule will be devoted to patient care.

Learn more

Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2016.

This 2-year fellowship meets the guidelines for residency training in clinical neuropsychology provided by the Houston Conference as well as prerequisite requirements for board certification in clinical neuropsychology. Core clinical experiences include geriatric assessment, inpatient consultation, traumatic brain injury assessment, and neurocognitive rehabilitation. A large variety of elective rotations in assessment and intervention are also available. The didactic curriculum is provided jointly with training programs at UC Berkeley and UC Davis Medical School. Research opportunities are available through the Martinez, Oakland and Mather VA campuses as well as the through existing close collaborations with investigators at the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute at UC Berkeley and the UC Davis Medical Center.

Application Deadline: December 18th

Learn more

Post-graduate Pharmacy Residency Programs

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) provides residents with the opportunity to practice in innovative and progressive pharmacy services. Our long-standing Post-Graduate Year One (PGY1) pharmacy residency program blends aspects of clinical pharmacy services, teaching, administration, research, pharmacoeconomics, and operations. The VANCHCS also offers a PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency. Learn more about our PGY2 program. Both the PGY1 and PGY2 residency programs are ASHP accredited.

Learn more