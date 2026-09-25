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Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program

The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.

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Faculty

Brigid Rose PhD, ABPP-CN

Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Director

VA Northern California health care

Phone:

Email: Brigid.Rose@va.gov

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation


American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: https://accreditation.apa.org/

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