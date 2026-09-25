Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program
The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.
Download the Brochure:
Faculty
Brigid Rose PhD, ABPP-CN
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone:
Email: Brigid.Rose@va.gov
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: https://accreditation.apa.org/