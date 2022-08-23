Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program
The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.
A large variety of elective rotations in assessment and intervention are also available. The didactic curriculum is provided jointly with training programs at UC Berkeley and UC Davis Medical School. Research opportunities are available through the Martinez and Mather VA campuses as well as the through existing close collaborations with investigators at the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute at UC Berkeley and the UC Davis Medical Center.
Download the Brochure: