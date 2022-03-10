Pharmacy Residency Program
The Department of Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care System offers a 12-month Post Graduate Year Two (PGY2) residency program in psychiatric pharmacy.
Our ASHP accredited PGY2 program has one position based in Sacramento, CA. The NMS code for this program is 723466.
About the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
The VA Northern California Health Care System’s Psychiatric Pharmacy residency program (PGY2) produces highly skilled psychiatric pharmacists able to excel in a psychiatric-focused inpatient or outpatient setting. The residency includes rotations/experiences in outpatient psychiatry, inpatient psychiatry, substance abuse, severely mentally ill, geriatrics, pharmacy benefits management/leadership, and teaching, as well as electives in areas of interest. Completion of the residency positions graduates to assume clinical positions in a variety of settings and to be well prepared to pursue board certification in psychiatric pharmacy.
Residents will precept APPE pharmacy students and PGY1 pharmacy residents. Other responsibilities include completion of a quality improvement or research project which is presented at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists annual meeting.
The PGY2 application deadline for the 2022-2023 Residency Year is January 7, 2022.
PGY2 applicants will be notified of their interview status no later than January 21, 2022.
Required Supplemental Information to be submitted through PhORCAS:
- VA Form 10-2850D
- Copy of current active pharmacist license
Contact Information for the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program:
Christine Johnston Pharm.D., BCPP
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-9357
Email: christine.johnston2@va.gov