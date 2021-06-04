Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program
Our Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PBNR) is a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited program since January 2019. We are committed to engaging new RN graduates during their transition from entry-level to advanced beginner professional Nurses providing Veteran-centric care.
Our Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PBNR) is a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited program since January 2019. We are committed to engaging new RN graduates during their transition from entry-level to advanced beginner professional Nurses providing Veteran-centric care.
Our program is highly competitive and seeks Registered Nurses who are mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, and possess effective interpersonal skills to be effective change agents. It is an intensive 12-month, four-phase curriculum on preparing the new graduate to transition into acute care, ambulatory, and outpatient settings.
Sponsored by the Veterans Administration Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), each resident will receive:
- 12-month stipend amounting to $67, 133
- Health insurance
- Accrual of paid leave
- Access to the VA-Trainee Recruitment Event (VA-TRE) connecting trainees with VA facilities across the nation that have job openings, match them to interview with these sites, place trainees where there is a good fit and retain trainees in the VA system.
Requirements:
- You MUST be a U.S. citizen
- BSN or MPEN from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program
- MUST not have had ANY paid RN or paid Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT) work experience
- Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by start date)
- MUST have graduated less than a year from program start date with a GPA 3.0 or greater
- Proficient in both spoken and written English
- Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
Now accepting applications
We are accepting applications for a limited space of 8 residents for the program year 2021-2022, with a program start date of October 2020. To apply, please submit the following:
- COVER LETTER to include your interest in the residency program
- RESUME not to exceed two pages
- VA APPLICATION FORM 10-2850D (Application for Health Trainees)
- THREE letters of recommendation written on official letterhead
- (1) from a nursing school faculty
- (1) from a clinical faculty and
- (1) from a current or previous work manager
- School transcripts (may be unofficial)
- FORM DD 214 if you are a Veteran
Please complete your application package by June 5, 2021. Email the completed package to:
Brenda.Bernardez@va.gov with a subject heading: PBNR APPLICATION WOC 2022-2023
You may contact the PBNR program office at 916-843-7273 for more information.