Our Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PBNR) is a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited program since January 2019. We are committed to engaging new RN graduates during their transition from entry-level to advanced beginner professional Nurses providing Veteran-centric care.

Our program is highly competitive and seeks Registered Nurses who are mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, and possess effective interpersonal skills to be effective change agents. It is an intensive 12-month, four-phase curriculum on preparing the new graduate to transition into acute care, ambulatory, and outpatient settings.

Sponsored by the Veterans Administration Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), each resident will receive:

12-month stipend amounting to $67, 133

Health insurance

Accrual of paid leave

Access to the VA-Trainee Recruitment Event (VA-TRE) connecting trainees with VA facilities across the nation that have job openings, match them to interview with these sites, place trainees where there is a good fit and retain trainees in the VA system.

Requirements:

You MUST be a U.S. citizen BSN or MPEN from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program MUST not have had ANY paid RN or paid Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT) work experience Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by start date) MUST have graduated less than a year from program start date with a GPA 3.0 or greater Proficient in both spoken and written English Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing

Now accepting applications

We are accepting applications for a limited space of 8 residents for the program year 2021-2022, with a program start date of October 2020. To apply, please submit the following:

COVER LETTER to include your interest in the residency program RESUME not to exceed two pages VA APPLICATION FORM 10-2850D (Application for Health Trainees) THREE letters of recommendation written on official letterhead (1) from a nursing school faculty (1) from a clinical faculty and (1) from a current or previous work manager School transcripts (may be unofficial) FORM DD 214 if you are a Veteran

Please complete your application package by June 5, 2021. Email the completed package to:

Brenda.Bernardez@va.gov with a subject heading: PBNR APPLICATION WOC 2022-2023

You may contact the PBNR program office at 916-843-7273 for more information.