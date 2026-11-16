Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program

Our program is a highly competitive, intensive 12-month, four-stage curriculum, seeking registered nurses who are mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, and possess effective interpersonal skills to be effective change agents, designed to prepare the new graduate to transition into acute care, ambulatory, and outpatient settings.

The PB-RNR program provides:

A set of learning opportunities focused on institutional and departmental practices that help new nurses learn VA Northern California Healthcare System’s policies, procedures, and standards of care

Reflection and learning opportunities through case review and quarterly competency self-assessments

Skill development and confidence building by connecting critical thinking with critical actions

Sponsored by the Veterans Administration Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), each resident will receive: