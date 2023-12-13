Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PCNPR)

The VA is committed to improving the care of the nation's Veterans and is investing in innovative programs to enhance training for providers. The overarching goal of the residency is to support optimal care for our Veterans by offering educational processes and activities that are robust, evidence-based, and likely to result in successful implementation throughout the year. Based on four curricular anchor themes, the residency includes:

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) role development

Interprofessional collaboration

Systems improvement and leadership

Self-reflective practice

The above four curricular anchor themes are the framework for the overarching program goals and are unique to our Residency training curriculum. Advanced clinical education of the PC NP has yet to be a part of the fabric of VA training, historically. Therefore, it is important to scaffold the residency objectives, starting with the individual and leading to systems-level impact. Throughout the year, the residency will do the following to meet the curricular goals: