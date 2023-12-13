Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PCNPR)
This 12-month post-graduate program provides clinical and academic experience for new graduates transitioning into professional roles as Nurse Practitioners. Northern California VA Healthcare System (HCS) with academic partnership from University of California Davis School of Nursing (UCD SON), promotes mentorship and fosters a supportive interprofessional learning environment for providing evidence-based care to our Veteran population. The residency program operates from two VA training facilities: Mather and McClellan both near Sacramento. Up to 3 residents may be accepted into each year.
Program mission
The mission of the residency is to prepare novice NPs to work as independent practitioners within the VA HCS. Residents will be provided the opportunity to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in any practice setting.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Statement
As a health care system, the Northern California VA and its training programs strive to support a learning environment that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable for all trainees and staff, including those who identify with one or more groups that are underrepresented in the health professions. We aim to recruit and retain trainees and faculty from diverse backgrounds and to support a learning environment that welcomes, honors, and respects the identities of patients, trainees, faculty, and staff through continuous dedicated training and systems improvement.
Program goals
- Practice-Based Learning and Improvement: Advance NP residents’ knowledge, skills, and attitudes in an environment that promotes the analysis of clinical situations, self-reflection, and opportunities for continuous improvement.
- Interpersonal and Communication Skills: NP residents demonstrate interpersonal and communication skills for effective exchange of information, team-based collaboration, and shared decision making.
- Systems-Based Practice: Establish and maintain a clinical learning environment that supports NP residents to develop patient care plans that mobilize resources, engage interprofessional teams, and work effectively across the healthcare system.
- Interprofessional Collaboration: Prepare NP residents to deliver and optimize collaborative care on interprofessional care teams.
- Personal and Professional Development: Facilitate NP resident leadership roles on interprofessional care teams and in a collaborative learning environment. Provide an environment that encourages professional development as a nurse practitioner.
- Knowledge for Practice: Provide a robust NP residency program that advances recent graduates’ skills in evidence-based and patient-centered primary care to Veterans.
- Patient Care: Deepen the preparation of NP residents in the provision of patient-centered care that is guided by patients’ identities, values, beliefs, needs, and preferences.
Expected program outcomes
- Program participants will indicate growth in confidence and meet competence expectations as autonomous NPs by the conclusion of the one-year residency.
- The program aims to retain its NP residents within the VHA upon completion of the residency.
- Participating residents will complete an evidence-based practice project and disseminate their findings by the end of their residency program.
Curriculum overview
The VA is committed to improving the care of the nation's Veterans and is investing in innovative programs to enhance training for providers. The overarching goal of the residency is to support optimal care for our Veterans by offering educational processes and activities that are robust, evidence-based, and likely to result in successful implementation throughout the year. Based on four curricular anchor themes, the residency includes:
- Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) role development
- Interprofessional collaboration
- Systems improvement and leadership
- Self-reflective practice
The above four curricular anchor themes are the framework for the overarching program goals and are unique to our Residency training curriculum. Advanced clinical education of the PC NP has yet to be a part of the fabric of VA training, historically. Therefore, it is important to scaffold the residency objectives, starting with the individual and leading to systems-level impact. Throughout the year, the residency will do the following to meet the curricular goals:
- Provide didactic and experiential learning opportunities in conjunction with UCD.
- Engage with interprofessional colleagues and build collaborative experiences in workplace-based environments to build competency and focus on team-based care.
- Provide opportunities to impact systems and build leadership through focused evidence-based practice experiences and a capstone project.
- Engage learners in mentored self-reflective practice and critical reflection to build a culture of self-awareness of lifelong learning.
- Contribute to building and supporting the ongoing scholarship and quality improvement culture within advanced practice nursing.
Clinical experience overview
Under the clinical supervision of faculty NPs and MDs, residents will provide care via face-to-face, video, and phone to Veterans onsite at Mather or McClellan. The following list is an example of clinical offerings (may change at any time depending on faculty availability):
- Primary Care
- Women’s Health
- Environmental Exposure
- Gerontology
Each resident will rotate through multiple settings, providing a comprehensive experience to prepare the graduate to work and lead in a complex healthcare environment. Below are the rotation types, examples of clinical settings, and the approximate number of hours in each setting.
Continuity Clinic: designed to give the resident an opportunity for long-term panel management. NP residents will manage the primary care of approximately 200 patients, conduct routine follow-up, new patient, telephone and video-based care, and urgent care visits. The resident will spend the largest block of time in this clinic.
- Clinic examples: Primary Care
- Number of hours per week: approximately 10-20
- Number of weeks: 52
Specialty Blocks: designed to allow the resident to rotate through specialty clinics.
- Clinic Examples: Women’s Health, Gerontology, Environmental Exposure, Mental Health, Orthopedics
- Number of hours per week: approximately 5-10
- Number of months: 3
Applicant Qualifications
- Must be a U.S. Citizen or naturalized U.S. Citizen
- Must have graduated from an advanced practice Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP or Family NP program within the 12 months preceding the residency start date.
- The residency must be your first position serving as an NP in the same specialty as the program’s focus
- ANCC or AANP board exam completion within 90 days of employment
- Have current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a Registered Nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia, before program start
- Nurse practitioner state licensure with prescriptive/furnishing license and DEA number must be obtained within 90 days of program state date
- Current BLS certification
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Completion of the following by program start: security/professional background investigation as required by the VA, pre-employment health screening, tuberculosis skin testing, up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the CDC and VA or applicable waiver according to VA policy, and possible random drug testing
Application requirements
- Curriculum vitae
- Graduate school transcripts
- Application Packet which includes:
- VA Form 10-2850d Health Professions Trainee Data Collection Form
- Signed Eligibility Checklist
- Three (3) letters of recommendation (structured form to be filled out by recommender) submitted directly from letter authors. Please do not submit more than three letters.
- One from a faculty member of your graduate program
- One from a clinical preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor/coworker that can speak to your abilities as an advanced practice provider
Please attach all documents and send to: V21MACPACTPCNPR@VA.GOV
Stipend and benefits
- Stipend: $90,532 (as of AY 2023)
- Salary is paid by the VA OAA and rates may change depending on the current year allocation rate)
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits
- Hiring preference for open positions upon successful completion of the residency
- Active and ongoing professional development, which includes recruitment into open positions in VANCHCS and other VA facilities
Apply today!
Application deadline: March 1st
Residency Start: October
Submission: Be sure to complete all requested information and do not leave questions unanswered.
Please complete the checklist and send the completed application electronically to V21MACPACTPCNPR@VA.GOV
*Please have letters of recommendation emailed directly from the authors
For more information, please get in touch with the Program Director:
Michaela Gist MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Program Director
VA Northern California health care
Email: Michaela.gist@va.gov
For those seeking preceptors to complete clinical hour requirements for a graduate program please contact:
June Taylor MSN, RN, CNL, NPD-BC
Nursing Professional Development Practitioner, Academic Affiliations Coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Email: june.taylor@va.gov
Frequently asked questions (FAQ)
What is the difference between commencement and conferral?
Commencement is when you walk across the stage with your fellows and celebrate your academic achievement. This typically occurs a week or two after your last day of class/finals. Conferral is the day your school has officially awarded you your degree. Depending on this institution, this can be several weeks after your commencement.
Why is this important?
Your degree must be conferred before the residency start date. Every school has a different timeline for when they will validate your degree. Some schools on quarter systems have degree conferrals four times a year, whereas others may have them two or three times a year. To start the Residency, the school must have awarded your degree, and you must be able to prove this via an official transcript. Please confirm with your school when your degree will be conferred.
Will I need to have my license and board certification by the start date?
We understand that some new grads may need more time between their graduation and the residency start date to receive their authorization to test for boards. They may still be waiting for their state board of nursing to issue their license after passing boards. Residents who find themselves in this situation could receive a 90-day waiver.
What is the 90-day waiver?
This waiver allows residents to start the Residency while waiting to complete components of their certification/licensure process. Should a resident fail to attain either of these items, their participation in the Residency will be terminated at the end of the 90 days. The Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) does not grant extensions to these waivers. Therefore, we suggest you take your test as soon as possible; if you fail, you will have enough time to retest.