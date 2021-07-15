Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The PMHNP Post Graduate Residency Program at VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) accepts applications for the 12-month training program starting February 1st through March 30th, interviews are conducted in early April, and the residency begins mid-July.
Description: The program is designed to provide the resident with advanced competencies in a complex, Veteran-centric, health care environment leading to specialized clinical and leadership skills. Specifically, the program provides training in culturally sensitive, patient-centered care using empirically based best practices and interprofessional collaboration.
Training domains include:
- Professional role development and career management.
- Clinical assessment and case formulation.
- Clinical Documentation.
- Treatment planning and patient engagement
- Mental Health Treatment, including evidence-based pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy, alternative and complimentary approaches.
- Consultation and Interprofessional Communication Skills.
- Patient-Centered Cultural Competency (with emphasis on Military and Veteran culture).
- Clinical Scholarship, Leadership, and Program Development and Evaluation
Under the clinical supervision of nurse practitioners and psychiatrists, residents will provide care via face-to-face, telehealth, and video to Veterans at the Sacramento VA Medical Center.
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Substance Use Disorders
- Primary Care/Mental Health Integration
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Inpatient Psychiatry
Each resident will rotate through multiple settings, providing a comprehensive experience designed to prepare the graduate to work and lead in a complex healthcare environment. In addition to pharmacotherapeutic treatment, residents will be provided supervised experience in evidence-based psychotherapy.
Stipend and benefits
- Stipend: $90,532
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays and health benefits.
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency.
- Active and ongoing professional development which includes recruitment into open positions in VA NCHCS and other VA facilities.
For further information, please contact the Program Director:
Jey Sanchez DNP, APRN
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916.843.2951
Email: jey.sanchez@va.gov
Applicant Qualifications
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of an accredited advance practice psychiatric nursing program within the past 12 months.
- Hold national credentialing as PMHNP through ANCC or eligible for ANCC board exam completion within 90 days of employment.
- Licensure: Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a registered nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia. Current DEA with prescriptive authority/furnishing license (or eligibility to apply for as above).
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Pass a background/security investigation as required by the Veterans Health Administration
- A Health Care System.
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination.
- Random drug testing may be required.
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae.
- Cover letter describing interest in completing a PMH residency and how it fits with career aspirations. Please include specific interests in Veterans health care, if any.
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor; one from a preceptor and one from a place of employment.
- Official graduate school transcripts in a sealed envelope.
Please send the CV, cover letter, an unofficial transcript with sensitive information redacted, application for Health Professions Trainees VA form 10-2850D (with social security number omitted) and letters of recommendation, COMBINED INTO ONE PDF, and via email to Laura Sussman at Laura.Sussman@va.gov. Please mail the official transcripts if asked to do so AFTER your interview to:
VA Northern California health care
Email: Laura.Sussman@va.gov
For those seeking preceptors to complete clinical hour requirements for a graduate program please contact:
Charlie Dharmasukrit PhD, RN, CMSRN
Academic Affiliations/VALOR Program Coordinator (Interim)
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-9023
Email: Charlie.dharmasukrit@va.gov