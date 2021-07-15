Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Description: The program is designed to provide the resident with advanced competencies in a complex, Veteran-centric, health care environment leading to specialized clinical and leadership skills. Specifically, the program provides training in culturally sensitive, patient-centered care using empirically based best practices and interprofessional collaboration.



Training domains include:

Professional role development and career management.

Clinical assessment and case formulation.

Clinical Documentation.

Treatment planning and patient engagement

Mental Health Treatment, including evidence-based pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy, alternative and complimentary approaches.

Consultation and Interprofessional Communication Skills.

Patient-Centered Cultural Competency (with emphasis on Military and Veteran culture).

Clinical Scholarship, Leadership, and Program Development and Evaluation

Under the clinical supervision of nurse practitioners and psychiatrists, residents will provide care via face-to-face, telehealth, and video to Veterans at the Sacramento VA Medical Center.

Outpatient Mental Health

Substance Use Disorders

Primary Care/Mental Health Integration

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Inpatient Psychiatry

Each resident will rotate through multiple settings, providing a comprehensive experience designed to prepare the graduate to work and lead in a complex healthcare environment. In addition to pharmacotherapeutic treatment, residents will be provided supervised experience in evidence-based psychotherapy.

Stipend and benefits