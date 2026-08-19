Psychology Training | East Bay

In 2021, the VA Northern California-East Bay Psychology Training program was competitively awarded a “Call to Action on Equity, Inclusion, Justice, and Social Responsivity” grant from the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) to develop training tools for combatting systemic racism, inequality, and health disparities. Led by then postdoctoral fellow Dr. Delmira Monteiro, Mental Health DEI Chair Dr. Larry Burrell II, and Training Director Dr. Matthew Cordova, we designed and implemented a four-part experiential didactic series, “Dialogues About Race”, with our trainees. This training continues to serve as a foundation for DEI work at the start our training year. These materials (including guides for facilitators and participants, slides for each module, and links to videos modeling these presentations) are available here for use by other training programs to support this essential work.

Dialogues About Race Training Series - PowerPoint presentation Week 1 to 4