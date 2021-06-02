Psychology Training | East Bay
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the VA Northern California Health Care System, East Bay is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next site visit has been postponed until 2021.
Download the brochure:
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2023.
This 2-year fellowship meets the guidelines for residency training in clinical neuropsychology provided by the Houston Conference as well as prerequisite requirements for board certification in clinical neuropsychology.
Download the Brochure:
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
The clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship with emphases in primary care and behavioral medicine and PTSD is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2030.
Download the Brochure:
Faculty
Matthew Cordova PhD
Psychology Training Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 925-372-2521
Pamela Planthara PsyD
Associate Psychology Training Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 510-587-3494
Brigid Rose PhD
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 925-372-2350
APPIC Match Numbers
Internship:
General Internship: 114112
Neuropsychology: 114113
Applications Due
Internship:
November 1
Postdoctoral Residencies:
Neuropsychology December 11
Clinical Psychology December 16