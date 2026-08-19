Psychology Training | East Bay
VA is the largest provider of training in Psychology in the nation with internships at 106 locations and 260 fellowship positions funded each year.
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the VA Northern California Health Care System, East Bay is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2031.
Download the brochure:
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
The clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship with emphases in primary care and behavioral medicine and PTSD is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2030.
Download the Brochure:
Dialogues About Race (DAR) training series
DAR training series
In 2021, the VA Northern California-East Bay Psychology Training program was competitively awarded a “Call to Action on Equity, Inclusion, Justice, and Social Responsivity” grant from the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) to develop training tools for combatting systemic racism, inequality, and health disparities. Led by then postdoctoral fellow Dr. Delmira Monteiro, Mental Health DEI Chair Dr. Larry Burrell II, and Training Director Dr. Matthew Cordova, we designed and implemented a four-part experiential didactic series, “Dialogues About Race”, with our trainees. This training continues to serve as a foundation for DEI work at the start our training year. These materials (including guides for facilitators and participants, slides for each module, and links to videos modeling these presentations) are available here for use by other training programs to support this essential work.
Dialogues About Race Training Series - PowerPoint presentation Week 1 to 4
- DAR Week 1 Understanding the Self
- DAR Week 2 Understanding Systems
- DAR Week 3 Antiracist Clinical Practices
- DAR Week 4 Cancel Culture vs. Accountability-Redemption Culture.
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: https://accreditation.apa.org/
Faculty
Matthew Cordova PhD
Psychology Training Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone:
Sahiba Chowdhary Psy.D.
Associate Training Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone:
Email: Sahiba.Chowdhary@va.gov
APPIC Match Numbers
Internship:
General Internship: 114112
Neuropsychology: 114113