Psychology Training | East Bay

After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.

Internship Program

The doctoral internship at the VA Northern California Health Care System, East Bay is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next site visit has been postponed until 2021.

Download the brochure:

Psychology Internship - N California East Bay (PDF)

Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2023.

This 2-year fellowship meets the guidelines for residency training in clinical neuropsychology provided by the Houston Conference as well as prerequisite requirements for board certification in clinical neuropsychology.

Download the Brochure:

Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency - Northern California (PDF)

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship with emphases in primary care and behavioral medicine and PTSD is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2030.

Download the Brochure:

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency - Northern California (PDF)

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation


American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

Faculty

Matthew Cordova PhD

Psychology Training Director

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 925-372-2521

Pamela Planthara PsyD

Associate Psychology Training Director

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 510-587-3494

Brigid Rose PhD

Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Director

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 925-372-2350

 

APPIC Match Numbers

Internship:
General Internship:  114112
Neuropsychology:  114113

Applications Due

Internship:
November 1

Postdoctoral Residencies:
Neuropsychology December 11
Clinical Psychology December 16

