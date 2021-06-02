Psychology Training | East Bay

Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology at the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (contact information below). The next site visit will be in 2023.

This 2-year fellowship meets the guidelines for residency training in clinical neuropsychology provided by the Houston Conference as well as prerequisite requirements for board certification in clinical neuropsychology.

Download the Brochure: