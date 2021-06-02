Psychology Training | Sacramento
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
Psychology Internship Program
The Sacramento VA Medical Center’s internship program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023.
Download the Brochure:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Faculty
Don Koelpin PhD
Internship Training Director
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-366-5427
Email: donald.koelpin@va.gov
APPIC Match Number: 246511
Applications Due: November 1