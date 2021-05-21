Volunteer or donate
VA Northern California Health Care System depends on the good will of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers contribute greatly to the enhanced level of care provided to both our inpatients and outpatients. Each volunteer's interests and skills are matched with various needs resulting in an enhanced patient-centered care. Each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments:
-
Help pick-up outpatients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license, automobile insurance and pass a physical exam.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 12 noon or 12 noon to 5 p.m. PT
-
Assist patients and visitors with information and clinic locations.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, or 12 noon to 4 p.m. PT
-
Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the medical center or outpatient clinics. To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license, automobile insurance and pass a physical exam.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 noon or 12:00 noon to 3:30 p.m. PT
-
Provide clerical support to medical or administrative offices in the medical center or outpatient clinics. Duties include filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 noon or 12 noon to 4 p.m. PT
-
Help the inpatient pharmacies with medication deliveries throughout the medical center.
Hours may vary.
-
Help make phone calls to remind patients about their scheduled appointments. Open hours.
-
-
Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments. Open hours.
-
Sort donated magazines and books and take the cart to designated waiting areas. Open hours.
-
Assist and support nursing staff on inpatient units by providing amenities and special attention to patients as needed. Open hours.
-
Complete mail room projects and deliver mail to medical center, outpatient clinic or administrative departments. Open hours
-
Assist and participate with mail outs, events and other special projects as needed. Open hours.
-
Encourage veterans to learn and use patient friendly information kiosks to obtain information on VA benefits, order prescriptions, find information about medical conditions and other benefits and information. Open hours.
If you are interested in volunteering, please send email to v21nchcsvavsstaff@va.gov. Include in your email how you would like to help our Veterans, what special skills you want to use and the days/times of the week you are available to volunteer. Once a position is identified then we provide you the application and explain our process. All volunteers must have current TB test and complete background checks prior to placement. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old.
Veterans Wish List
If you are considering responding to this wish list, please call the Voluntary Services Office first, to confirm the need still exists at 916-366-5372 and talk to Voluntary Services Staff.
Giving
To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please complete the Donations to VA NCHCS Form then contact the VA Northern California Healthcare System, Voluntary Service Program office at 916-366-5372 to coordinate donation drop-off.
You may also donate securely online by clicking E-DONATION. 100% of your tax-exempt donation directly supports local Veterans.
E-DONATION: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/53164095/
Veterans Memorial Plaza
You may memorialize someone through the purchase of a brick that is placed in Mather Veterans Memorial Plaza twice a year. Along with purchase, you will be invited to recognize your loved one on Memorial Day or Veterans Day depending on the date of purchase.
To purchase a brick, please complete attached BRICK ORDER FORM and return form with cash or check to the address listed on the form.
Contact
TaShara Collins
Voluntary Services Chief
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-366-5372
Email: v21nchcsvavsstaff@va.gov