About VA Northern Indiana health care

The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in northern Indiana. Facilities include 2 hospitals: Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Marion VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Wayne, Goshen, Muncie, Mishawaka, Peru, and South Bend.

We also operate a Mobility and Sensory Aids Clinic that travels to all our locations, as well as to nursing homes and Veterans’ homes. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northern Indiana health services page.

The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

At the Northern Indiana VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Marion VA Medical Center are teaching hospitals that provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our affiliated academic and professional institutions include:

COMING SOON

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System was formed in 1995 from the merger of the Fort Wayne and Marion hospitals under a single administrative unit.

In 2019, we had 1,887 employees and maintained 301 operating beds.

We serve more than 44,000 Veterans each year.

Marion VA Medical Center was originally built as the Marion branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers. It has been open since 1889.

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center opened in 1950.

Our St. Joseph County VA Clinic opened in 2017 in a 71,000-square-foot facility.

You can follow us on Twitter at @VANIHCH, on Facebook and Instagram at @vanorthernindiana.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System has received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports