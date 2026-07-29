About VA Northern Indiana health care

The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in northern Indiana. Facilities include 2 hospitals: Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Marion VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Wayne, Defiance, Huntington, Mishawaka, Muncie, and Peru.

We also operate a Mobility and Sensory Aids Clinic that travels to all our locations, as well as to nursing homes and Veterans’ homes. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northern Indiana health services page.

Teaching and learning

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Marion VA Medical Center are teaching hospitals that provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System was formed in 1995 from the merger of the Fort Wayne and Marion hospitals under a single administrative unit.

In 2024, we had 2,170 employees and maintained 200 operating beds.

We serve approximately 43,000 Veterans each year.

Marion VA Medical Center was originally built as the Marion branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers. It has been open since 1889.

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center opened in 1949.

Our Jackie Walorski VA Clinic opened in 2017 in a 71,000-square-foot facility.

You can follow us on Twitter at @VANIHCH, on Facebook and Instagram at @vanorthernindiana.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

College of American Pathologists

Ascellon



Annual reports