Mission and vision

Our Vision

As a trusted leader in Veteran-centered care, we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality, dynamic, and innovative services grounded in High Reliability Organization (HRO) principles. Through compassion, dignity, and excellence, we expand access, elevate quality, and adapt to meet the evolving needs of those who served.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in northern Indiana. Facilities include 2 hospitals: Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Marion VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Wayne, Goshen, Muncie, Mishawaka, Peru, and South Bend. We also operate a Mobility and Sensory Aids Clinic that travels to all our locations, as well as to nursing homes and Veterans’ homes.