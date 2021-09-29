 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Mission and vision

Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in northern Indiana. Facilities include 2 hospitals: Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Marion VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Wayne, Goshen, Muncie, Mishawaka, Peru, and South Bend. We also operate a Mobility and Sensory Aids Clinic that travels to all our locations, as well as to nursing homes and Veterans’ homes. 

Last updated: