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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Northern Indiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northern Indiana health care.

Mailing address

Marion VA Medical Center
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953-4568

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5100

Main phone numbers

Local: 
Marion VA Medical Center: 765-674-3321
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center: 260-426-5431
Toll-free: 800-360-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

A – F

Appointments

Fort Wayne and Marion Campus

Ext. Option 2

Billing Office

Fort Wayne and Marion Campus

Canteen

Fort Wayne campus
Marion Campus


Clinic - Goshen CBOC

Goshen CBOC

Clinic - Muncie CBOC

Muncie CBOC

Clinic - Peru CBOC

Peru CBOC

Donations, Volunteering

Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 1 Rm 255B
Marion Campus Bldg 124 Rm 110


Eligibility

Fort Wayne Medical Center campus

Equal Employment Opportunity

Fort Wayne campus Building 1, Room 184
Marion campus Building 16, Room 320

Extended Care and Rehabilitation

Fort Wayne campus
Marion campus

 

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

VA Northern Indiana

G – M

Human Resources

Fort Wayne Campus Mental Health Annex
Marion Campus Bldg 3 Rm 120

Ext. x61342
Ext. x74319

LGB Veteran Care

Fort Wayne campus

Medical Services

Fort Wayne Campus
Marion Campus

Mental Health

Fort Wayne Campus
Marion Campus

N – Z

Nutrition and Food Service

Fort Wayne campus
Marion campus


Pain Management and Rehabilitation Services

Marion campus, Bldg. 172, Rm. 2E-211

Palliative Care

Fort Wayne Campus
Marion Campus 172-1B


Patient Advocates

Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 1 Rm 255A
Marion Campus Bldg 124 Rm 225


Police Service

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

Privacy

VA Northern Indiana

Public Affairs

Fort Wayne Medical Center campus

Reasonable Accommodation

Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 6

Release of Information

Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 1 Rm 175
Marion Campus Bldg 138 Rm 018


Social Work

Fort Wayne
Marion


Specialty Care

Fort Wayne
Marion

Suicide Prevention

Fort Wayne Campus Annex
Marion Campus
St. Joseph County VA Clinic


Veteran Transportation Service

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

Veterans Outreach and Experience (VOE) program

Building 3
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805

800-360-VETS Ext. 61998

Voluntary Services

Fort Wayne Medical Center campus
Marion Medical Center campus

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System.

Phone: 260-426-5431, ext. 61520

Email: VHANINPublicAffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at  800-360-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have the right to access federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions under the law.

FOIA Requests (Not ROI)

FOIA requests for VA Northern Indiana should be submitted directly to:
Email: vhaninfoia@va.gov

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Requesting records maintained by VA Northern Indiana health care (ROI)

These requests involve access to your own medical records or other releasable personal information through Release of Information (ROI), not FOIA.

ROI Fax:  Marion ) or Fort Wayne )

ROI Mailing Address:

Marion VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
1700 E 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805

For questions about your ROI request to VA Northern Indiana health care

Phone: 800-360-8387, ext. 71909

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHANINBlog@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 