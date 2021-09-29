Contact us

Patient help and resources

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northern Indiana health care.

Mailing address

Marion VA Medical Center

1700 East 38th Street

Marion, IN 46953-4568

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center

2121 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5100

Main phone numbers

Local:

Marion VA Medical Center: 765-674-3321

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center: 260-426-5431

Toll-free: 800-360-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711