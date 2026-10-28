Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Northern Indiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northern Indiana health care.
Mailing address
Marion VA Medical Center
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953-4568
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5100
Main phone numbers
Local:
Marion VA Medical Center: 765-674-3321
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center: 260-426-5431
Toll-free: 800-360-8387
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
Appointments
Fort Wayne and Marion Campus
Billing Office
Fort Wayne and Marion Campus
Canteen
Fort Wayne campus
Marion Campus
Clinic - Goshen CBOC
Goshen CBOC
Clinic - Muncie CBOC
Muncie CBOC
Clinic - Peru CBOC
Peru CBOC
Donations, Volunteering
Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 1 Rm 255B
Marion Campus Bldg 124 Rm 110
Eligibility
Fort Wayne Medical Center campus
Equal Employment Opportunity
Fort Wayne campus Building 1, Room 184
Marion campus Building 16, Room 320
Extended Care and Rehabilitation
Fort Wayne campus
Marion campus
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
VA Northern Indiana
G – M
Human Resources
Fort Wayne Campus Mental Health Annex
Marion Campus Bldg 3 Rm 120
LGB Veteran Care
Fort Wayne campus
Medical Services
Fort Wayne Campus
Marion Campus
Mental Health
Fort Wayne Campus
Marion Campus
N – Z
Nutrition and Food Service
Fort Wayne campus
Marion campus
Pain Management and Rehabilitation Services
Marion campus, Bldg. 172, Rm. 2E-211
Palliative Care
Fort Wayne Campus
Marion Campus 172-1B
Patient Advocates
Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 1 Rm 255A
Marion Campus Bldg 124 Rm 225
Police Service
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
Privacy
VA Northern Indiana
Public Affairs
Fort Wayne Medical Center campus
Reasonable Accommodation
Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 6
Release of Information
Fort Wayne Campus Bldg 1 Rm 175
Marion Campus Bldg 138 Rm 018
Social Work
Fort Wayne
Marion
Specialty Care
Fort Wayne
Marion
Suicide Prevention
Fort Wayne Campus Annex
Marion Campus
St. Joseph County VA Clinic
Veteran Transportation Service
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
Veterans Outreach and Experience (VOE) program
Building 3
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805
800-360-VETS Ext. 61998
Voluntary Services
Fort Wayne Medical Center campus
Marion Medical Center campus
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System.
Phone: 260-426-5431, ext. 61520
Email: VHANINPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-360-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have the right to access federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions under the law.
FOIA Requests (Not ROI)
FOIA requests for VA Northern Indiana should be submitted directly to:
Email: vhaninfoia@va.gov
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Requesting records maintained by VA Northern Indiana health care (ROI)
These requests involve access to your own medical records or other releasable personal information through Release of Information (ROI), not FOIA.
ROI Fax: Marion
ROI Mailing Address:
Marion VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
1700 E 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
For questions about your ROI request to VA Northern Indiana health care
Phone: 800-360-8387, ext. 71909
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHANINBlog@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018