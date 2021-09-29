DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Marion VA Medical Center

Building 185

Room A119A

1700 E 38th Street

Marion, IN 46953-4568

Phone: 765-674-3321, ext. 73509

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center

Building 183

2121 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5100

Phone: 260-421-1033

Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance to ensure there is a seat reserved for you on the DAV/VTS vans that pickup along the I-15 corridor. All other routes require a minimum of 1 week to schedule.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.