Advanced Care Planning Fair - Fort Wayne

Advanced Care Planning Fair

When
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center

Auditorium

Cost
Free

Please join us for an upcoming Advance Care Planning Fair for Veterans. This fair will have resources to help you plan and create your Advance Directive & Living Will in the event of a medical crisis.

We suggest that you have the following information before you arrive: the names, addresses and phone numbers of one or two people you will be designating as your Healthcare Agents or Power of Attorney and a picture ID for the notary. 

If you already have an Advanced Directive or Power of Attorney, please bring a copy with you so we can add it to your medical records.
 
Advance Care Planning Coordinator is available to answer your questions by calling 1-800-360-8387, extension 71977, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
 

