Advanced Care Planning Fair - Marion
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Bldg. 172, Room 104-1A
- Cost
- Free
Please join us for an upcoming Advance Care Planning Fair for Veterans. This fair will have resources to help you plan and create your Advance Directive & Living Will in the event of a medical crisis.
We suggest that you have the following information before you arrive: the names, addresses and phone numbers of one or two people you will be designating as your Healthcare Agents or Power of Attorney and a picture ID for the notary.
If you already have an Advanced Directive or Power of Attorney, please bring a copy with you so we can add it to your medical records.
Advance Care Planning Coordinator is available to answer your questions by calling 1-800-360-8387, extension 71977, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.