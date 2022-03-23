Advanced Care Planning Fair - Marion

Please join us for an upcoming Advance Care Planning Fair for Veterans. This fair will have resources to help you plan and create your Advance Directive & Living Will in the event of a medical crisis.

We suggest that you have the following information before you arrive: the names, addresses and phone numbers of one or two people you will be designating as your Healthcare Agents or Power of Attorney and a picture ID for the notary.

If you already have an Advanced Directive or Power of Attorney, please bring a copy with you so we can add it to your medical records.



Advance Care Planning Coordinator is available to answer your questions by calling 1-800-360-8387, extension 71977, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

