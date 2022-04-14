Veteran Appreciation Meal

The University of Notre Dame Football Team Offensive Line and Mission BBQ have partnered to thank and honor our local Veterans for their service. We invite all local Veterans to our appreciation meal served by the Notre Dame Offensive Line at the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.

Check out the flyer on Facebook.

Menu includes:

Pulled Pork

Pulled Chicken

Mac and Cheese

Coleslaw

Assorted Desserts

For questions, please call 574-272-9000, extension 79532.