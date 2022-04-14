VA2K Walk and Roll - Peru

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of hygiene and new/packaged clothing items.

VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).

The event focuses on helping homeless Veterans and is free to all participants. Those willing can bring donations of items listed which will be donated to homeless Veterans in each local community.

Donations are encouraged, but are not required to participate.

EVENT TIME:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (all sites; rain or shine)

LOCATIONS:

Fort Wayne campus - gazebo

Marion campus - bldg. 172, atrium

St. Joseph County VA Clinic - front entrance

Peru CBOC - clinic rear parking lot

SUGGESTED DONATED ITEMS:

Cleaning Supplies (e.g. dish soap, sponges)

Laundry detergent/pods

Toilet Paper (e.g. 4 packs)

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Kitchen items (e.g. dish cloths, flatware, cups, plates)

Bathroom items (e.g. towels/wash cloths, mats)