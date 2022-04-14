VA2K Walk and Roll - Peru
- When
-
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Clinic rear parking lot
- Cost
- Free
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of hygiene and new/packaged clothing items.
VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).
The event focuses on helping homeless Veterans and is free to all participants. Those willing can bring donations of items listed which will be donated to homeless Veterans in each local community.
Donations are encouraged, but are not required to participate.
EVENT TIME:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (all sites; rain or shine)
LOCATIONS:
Fort Wayne campus - gazebo
Marion campus - bldg. 172, atrium
St. Joseph County VA Clinic - front entrance
Peru CBOC - clinic rear parking lot
SUGGESTED DONATED ITEMS:
Cleaning Supplies (e.g. dish soap, sponges)
Laundry detergent/pods
Toilet Paper (e.g. 4 packs)
Toothpaste
Deodorant
Kitchen items (e.g. dish cloths, flatware, cups, plates)
Bathroom items (e.g. towels/wash cloths, mats)