PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair - Fort Wayne campus

Veterans are invited to get questions answered about the new law and be screened during the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair at our Fort Wayne campus.

Representatives will be onsite to answer your questions about Eligibility & Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, Information on Filing Claims, Women’s Health, and more.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.