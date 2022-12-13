PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair - Hoosier VA Clinic

Veterans are invited to get questions answered about the new law and be screened during the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair at our Marion campus.

Representatives will be onsite to answer your questions about Toxic Exposure Screening, Information on Filing Claims, and more.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.