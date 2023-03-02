Job Fair

Join us to find your new career during the VA Northern Indiana Job Fair held in the Marion campus gymnasium! Veterans and their families can learn about VA benefits and meet with local employers from a variety of industries:

Over 70+ Employers

Indiana Job Leads

Networking Opportunities

Educational Benefits

Vocational Rehabilitation

VA Programs & Services

Visit WorkOne and/or VHA Vocational Rehabilitation for FREE employment services prior to the event such as resume development and interview tips.

WorkOne:

Trey Salter, 765-425-4766

TSalter@dwd.in.gov

VHA Vocational Rehabilitation

Email the vocational rehab team:

VHANINVocRehab@va.gov

Mallory Simmons, 765-674-3321, ext. 73702

mallory.simmons@va.gov