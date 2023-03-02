Skip to Content
Job Fair

When:

Wed. May 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Marion VA Medical Center

Gymnasium

Cost:

Free

Join us to find your new career during the VA Northern Indiana Job Fair held in the Marion campus gymnasium! Veterans and their families can learn about VA benefits and meet with local employers from a variety of industries:

  • Over 70+ Employers
  • Indiana Job Leads
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Educational Benefits
  • Vocational Rehabilitation
  • VA Programs & Services

Visit WorkOne and/or  VHA Vocational Rehabilitation for FREE employment services prior to the event such as resume development and interview tips.

WorkOne: 
Trey Salter, 765-425-4766
TSalter@dwd.in.gov

VHA Vocational Rehabilitation
Email the vocational rehab team:
VHANINVocRehab@va.gov

Mallory Simmons, 765-674-3321, ext. 73702
mallory.simmons@va.gov            

