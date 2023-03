WoVeN - Women Veterans group sessions

WoVeN in VA is an 8-week, (virtual or in person) group for women Veterans, led by women Veterans – that explores life transitions, balance, connections, and more!

90-minute weekly group sessions will be led by certified peer specialists, beginning in April 3, 2023, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

To join a WoVeN in VA group:

Name: Teresa Collins

Contact: 260-426-5431 x 61282