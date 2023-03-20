VA Northern Indiana Career Fair

On April 11, 2023, the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host an in person job fair at our Fort Wayne VA Hospital from 12pm to 5pm. If you have experience as an RN, LPN, Nursing Assistant, or Medical Administration staff , we need you to help care for our Nation's Veterans. Full time, part time, weekends, night shift, day shifts are available. Career employees start earning benefits on day one. Including paid leave, health insurance, life insurance, retirement packages.

Attendees will be interviewed by our expert staff on the day of the event.

Attendees should preregister by selecting an interview time and sending their resume to heather.tarr@va.gov. All candidates must list three references on their registration that can be called prior to their interview date.

Attendees must bring two forms of ID. A driver's license or state issued ID along with either a social security card, birth certificate, or US Passport. If you are a former Federal employee please bring a copy of your last SF-50.

Register for this free event on Eventbrite.

Email your resume to heather.tarr@va.gov to schedule an interview.