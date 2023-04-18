VA2K Walk and Roll - Hoosier VA Clinic

The annual VA2K Walk & Roll is a walk of approximately 1.2 miles that encourages people to live active lifestyles. It also allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. The event will be held on May 17, 1o:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at or near our Fort Wayne, Marion, Peru, and Mishawaka locations (rain or shine).

Locations:

Fort Wayne campus - gazebo

Marion campus - bldg. 172, atrium

Jackie Walorski VA Clinic - front entrance

Hoosier VA Clinic - front entrance

The 2K (1.2 miles) is a short distance that can be completed in a short amount of time. We encourage you to take a few minutes on this day and make a new start or continue on your journey towards a healthier you. The annual VA2K Walk & Roll event coincides with National Employee Health and Fitness Day. The Employee Whole Health Program inspires VA staff and Veterans to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

Veterans, check out VA's Move program for help managing your weight and improving your health.

Suggested donations (Donations are encouraged, but are not required to participate.)