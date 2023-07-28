Car and Bike Show

Join us for a Car and Bike Show to recognize and promote the PACT Act! Pre-registration will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and is requested but not required.

Food truck, music and PACT Act information booths will be available during the event. Trophies will be awarded for Veteran’s choice and people's choice. All makes and models welcome – vintage, new and everything in-between. Trophies to be awarded to cars and bikes. Registration is free to participants and open to everyone to help promote the PACT Act and toxic exposure screenings.

Please RSVP by contacting Shreece Hopkins at (765) 677-3114 or 1-800-360-8387 extension 73114, or Shreece.Hopkins@va.gov by August 16th.