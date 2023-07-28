PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Event - Marion
When:
Sat. Aug 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about Eligibility & Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, and Veteran benefits.
To schedule a screening appointment, please call: 1-800-360-8387, extension 74259.
What is the PACT Act?
- Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans
- Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures
- Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure
- Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
Any Veteran or survivor ca learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or
by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.