PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Event - Marion

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about Eligibility & Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, and Veteran benefits.

To schedule a screening appointment, please call: 1-800-360-8387, extension 74259.

What is the PACT Act?

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure

Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

Any Veteran or survivor ca learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or

by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.