Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Event - Marion

PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Event

When:

Sat. Aug 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Marion VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about Eligibility & Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, and Veteran benefits.

To schedule a screening appointment, please call: 1-800-360-8387, extension 74259.

What is the PACT Act?

  • Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans
  • Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures
  • Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure
  • Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
  • Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

Any Veteran or survivor ca learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or 
by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

