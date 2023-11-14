Join VA Northern Indiana for a performance by the 38th Infantry Division Cyclone Swing Big Band on December 2, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., at our Marion campus in the Atrium. The 38th Infantry Division Band represents the Indiana National Guard with honor by maintaining its standing as the most visible, most requested unit in the state, averaging more than 100 missions per year.

Headquartered on the southwest side of Indianapolis, the 38th Infantry Division Band is the only military band in the state of Indiana and serves as the musical ambassadors for the Indiana National Guard. The 38th Infantry Division Band has long been recognized as one of the premier military musical organizations in the Midwest, performing for community events and both military and civic functions throughout the state.

The band is a versatile organization which performs a wide variety of music, including marches, traditional, and patriotic selections, as well as jazz and popular musical styles. The 41-member unit is commanded by Chief Warrant Officer Four Patrick Palumbo. This special performance for the VA Hospital Community will feature the Cyclone Swing Big Band, an 18-piece large jazz ensemble reminiscent of the 1940’s-era Army-Air Corps big bands.