Veteran Town Hall Meeting
When:
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 19
418 N Walnut St.
Muncie, IN
Cost:
Free
Join us for a Veteran Town Hall Meeting to hear exciting news and updates about VA health care and benefits initiatives.
Learn how we’re working hard to enhance care to all of our Veterans in northern Indiana.
Representatives from VA Veterans Benefits Administration and Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be onsite to answer your questions about eligibility & enrollment, benefits, toxic exposure screening, and information on filing claims.
