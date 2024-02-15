Veteran Job Fair
When:
Thu. May 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Gymnasium
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us to find your new career during the VA Northern Indiana Job Fair held in the Marion campus gymnasium! Veterans and their families can learn about VA benefits and meet with local employers from a variety of industries:
- Over 60+ Employers
- Indiana Job Leads
- Networking Opportunities
- Educational Benefits
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- VA Programs & Services
Visit WorkOne and/or VHA Vocational Rehabilitation for FREE employment services prior to the event such as resume development and interview tips.
WorkOne:
Trey Salter, 765-425-4766
TSalter@dwd.in.gov
VHA Vocational Rehabilitation
Contact the Vocational Rehab Team: 765-674-3321, ext. 73702 or VHANINVocRehab@va.gov