Spiritual Resiliency Event 2024

VA Northern Indiana’s Chaplain Service will host a spiritual resiliency event featuring Chaplain Brigadier General (US Army Ret.) David Graetz as the guest speaker.

The event will focus on the ability to utilize spirituality and faith as a key component in facing life’s difficulties.

For questions, please contact Chaplain David Miller, 800-360-8387, ext. 73826 or David.Miller125@va.gov.

Guest Speaker: Chaplain David E. Graetz

Chaplain David E. Graetz, M.Div., M.A., BCC, formerly served as the Chief, Chaplain Service at the VA Health Care System in Lexington, Kentucky.

He is also a U.S. Army Veteran and finished his career at the rank of Brigadier General as the Assistant Chief of Chaplains for the Army National Guard, overseeing the Army National Guard Chaplain Corps.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies from Circleville Bible College in Circleville, Ohio, in 1983, and his Master of Divinity degree in Pastoral Psychology and Counseling from Ashland Theological Seminary in 1986.

In addition, in 2008 he earned a Master in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He is currently enrolled in a Doctor of Ministry Degree program at Ashland Theological Seminary.

He currently works for Guideposts Magazine as their co-liaison for Military and Veteran Outreach.