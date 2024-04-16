VA2K Walk and Roll - Mishawaka

VA2K Walk and Roll

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Front Entrance 1540 Trinity Place Mishawaka, IN Cost: Free





The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of hygiene and new/packaged clothing items. Donations are encouraged, but not required to participate.

VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).

The event focuses on helping homeless Veterans and is free to all participants. Those willing can bring donations of items listed which will be donated to homeless Veterans in our local community.

Suggested Donated Items: