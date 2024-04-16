VA2K Walk and Roll - Mishawaka
VA2K Walk and Roll
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Front Entrance
1540 Trinity Place
Mishawaka, IN
Cost:
Free
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of hygiene and new/packaged clothing items. Donations are encouraged, but not required to participate.
VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).
The event focuses on helping homeless Veterans and is free to all participants. Those willing can bring donations of items listed which will be donated to homeless Veterans in our local community.
Suggested Donated Items:
- Cleaning Supplies (dish soap, sponges, etc.)
- paper towels,
- laundry detergent/pods
- toilet paper (4 packs)
- toothpaste, deodorant
- body wash
- soap
- Kitchen-ware (flatware, cups, plates, etc.)
- towels
- wash cloths
- floor mats