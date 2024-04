Marshall County Stand Down When: Fri. May 10, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Auto Park Sports Complex 2923 Vanvactor Drive Plymouth, IN Get directions on Google Maps to Auto Park Sports Complex Cost: Free





Stand Down to end veteran homelessness. This event is designed to provide resources to both veterans and the community to aid in reducing the amount of veteran homelessness in Northeast Indiana. There will be various community and VA programs in attendance to share how each program can assist the veteran.