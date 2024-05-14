Women Veterans Health Mixer
When:
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
1908 St. Marys Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Cost:
Free
Women Vets, join us and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs for our 2nd annual Women Veterans Health Mixer at the David Heffner Pavilion in Fort Wayne!
Socialize and enjoy refreshments while learning about the Women Veterans Health program and how to enroll for VA healthcare!
To register: scan the QR code or text 79848 with “mixer” to attend the event.
For questions, please call 260-426-5431, ext. 62969.