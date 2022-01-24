 Skip to Content

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Marion VA Medical Center campus map (JPG)

Directions

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Marion VA Medical Center
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953-4568
Intersection:
East 38th Street and Copeland Street
Coordinates:  
40°31'25.25"N 85°38'13.93"W

Marion VA Medical Center facilities map (JPG)
