Women Veterans Health Mixer
PRESS RELEASE
June 3, 2024
Fort Wayne , IN — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) hosting Women Veterans Health Mixer to celebrate Women’s Veteran Recognition Day!
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System invites all women Veterans to join us for our 2nd Women Veterans Health Mixer to celebrate Women’s Veteran Recognition Day! Veterans are invited to socialize and enjoy refreshments and learn about the Women Veterans Health program and how to enroll for VA healthcare. Women Veteran inductees of the Indiana Military Veteran Hall of Fame will be recognized during the event. Fort Wayne Mayor, Sharon Tucker will speak at 1:30pm. Veterans are encouraged to use the QR code to register or text 79848 with “mixer” to attend the event. (Flyer Attached)
Special Guest:
Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne Mayor
Sheila Corcoran, Indiana VFW State Commander
VANIHCS Women Veterans Health Mixer
June 12th from 1:00pm-6:00pm
David Hefner Pavilion
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation
1908 St. Mary’s Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
For all media inquiries, contact the Northern Indiana Public Affairs Officer at (330) 422-9799.
Alex Sharpe, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: