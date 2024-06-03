PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2024

Fort Wayne , IN — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) hosting Women Veterans Health Mixer to celebrate Women’s Veteran Recognition Day!

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System invites all women Veterans to join us for our 2nd Women Veterans Health Mixer to celebrate Women’s Veteran Recognition Day! Veterans are invited to socialize and enjoy refreshments and learn about the Women Veterans Health program and how to enroll for VA healthcare. Women Veteran inductees of the Indiana Military Veteran Hall of Fame will be recognized during the event. Fort Wayne Mayor, Sharon Tucker will speak at 1:30pm. Veterans are encouraged to use the QR code to register or text 79848 with “mixer” to attend the event. (Flyer Attached)

Special Guest:

Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne Mayor

Sheila Corcoran, Indiana VFW State Commander

VANIHCS Women Veterans Health Mixer

June 12th from 1:00pm-6:00pm



David Hefner Pavilion

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation

1908 St. Mary’s Avenue

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

For all media inquiries, contact the Northern Indiana Public Affairs Officer at (330) 422-9799.