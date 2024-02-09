Skip to Content

Medical Foster Home Program

The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. This program offers an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.

Connect with a care coordinator

VA Northern Indiana health care

Phone: 260-426-5431 ext. 62959

Care you'll receive

All Veterans are visited by the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System's Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Team, who provide primary care case management in the foster home. Regular visits are made by our  team, which includes primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dieticians, psychologists, occupational therapists and recreational therapists.

Medical Foster Home Features

  • Furnished private or semi-private room
  • 24-hour care plan; your caregiver lives in the home and provides hands on daily care
  • Medication management
  • Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
  • Meals, laundry, cleaning
  • Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
  • Long term care option, including through hospice care
  • Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative
  • Personalized care
  • Maximum of 3 residents per home
  • High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results

Download the Medical Foster Home booklet:

National Booklet 2023 - Medical Foster Home Program (PDF)

