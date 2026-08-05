Prior to joining she was employed as the Director of Quality for a private healthcare system. Dr. Hiester earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from The Ohio State University, her Masters in Business and Healthcare Administration from Bluffton University and her Bachelors in Nursing from Ohio Northern University.

She also served on Active Duty with the United States Coast Guard for eight years, where she met her husband. Jenn and her husband have been married for 25 years, have 3 children and are diehard Green Bay Packer fans, Buckeyes and Walleye hockey fans. She is looking forward to working in this new role where she plans to learn from all of you.

Dr. Hiester is passionate about improving healthcare quality, looking for opportunities to advance the organization’s commitment to healthcare quality through collaboration, learning opportunities and communication, cultivating a safe healthcare environment for our staff and our Veterans.