Read about what's happening in our VA Northern Indiana health care community.
Back in the Kitchen
When the pandemic shut down a popular healthy cooking class, some “VA Food Network” stars were born.
VA Northern Indiana celebrates 5th Annual Baby Shower
This week VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) held its 5th annual baby shower. 26 Veteran mothers and 28 babies were celebrated with a drive-thru baby shower at the Fort Wayne, Marion and Mishawaka locations.
VA Northern Indiana employee saves coworker's life
Eric Bilbrey, an Electronics Mechanic at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) was presented with a Directors Coin to recognize his heroic and lifesaving actions.
VA Northern Indiana's St. Joseph County VA Clinic Celebrates the Holidays
The December St. Joseph County VA Clinic food pantry supported 81 Veterans.
VA Northern Indiana's Veteran of the Week honors local Veterans
VA Northern Indiana is requesting submissions from our Veterans to be featured in our Veteran of the Week.