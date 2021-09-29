Doing business with us
Doing business with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System. If you are a vendor or contractor, contact our human resources office for access instructions and with help being directed to the correct department and point of contact.
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Northern Indiana health care, please call Human Resources at 800-360-8387, ext. 74319 (Marion campus) or 71342 (For Wayne campus).
Learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10).