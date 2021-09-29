Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 10 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office in Fort Wayne at 260-460-1342 or toll-free at 800-360-8387, or our Human Resources office in Marion at 765-674-3321 or toll-free at 800-360-8387, ext. 74319. If you are a nursing professional, contact our nurse recruiter at 765-674-3321, ext. 73417 or toll-free at 800-360-8387, ext. 73417.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in northern Indiana.
Contact us
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 3, Room 6
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5100
Phone: 260-460-1342 or toll free at 800-360-8387 ext. 71342
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Marion VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 2, Room 120
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953-4568
Phone: 765-674-3321 or toll free at 800-360-8387 ext. 74319
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET