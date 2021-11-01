Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Northern Maine Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Northern Maine Vet Center - Houlton Located at Houlton Regional Hospital, Houlton Maine 20 Hartford Street Houlton, ME 04730 Directions on Google Maps Phone 207-496-3900

Northern Maine Vet Center - Madawaska / Fort Kent Located at American Legion Hall, Madawaska 353 Maine Street Madawaska, ME 04756 Directions on Google Maps Phone 207-496-3900

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.