The VA Northport Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. Contact us by phone 631-261-4400

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations on Long Island in New York. Facilities include our Northport VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bay Shore, East Meadow, Patchogue, Riverhead, Valley Stream. We also operate 2 mobile clinics for Veterans who can't easily visit one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northport health services page.

The VA Northport Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

At the Northport VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our Northport VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We are affiliated with the State University of New York (SUNY) Medical School at Stony Brook. We offer fully integrated residency programs in general medicine, general surgery, and specialties in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, pulmonary, nephrology, infectious disease, rheumatology, urology, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, anesthesiology, dermatology, pathology, and rehabilitation medicine.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Important Reminder About VA Medication Refills

To prevent waste and reduce risk of sending unneeded medications, VA does not automatically issue refills. To receive a medication refill, you must actively request it using one of the methods described here. Because COVID19 is impacting the timeliness of mail delivery, it is more important than ever to make refill requests once your current supply arrives. Veterans who run out of medication should call 1-800-799-3023 and speak with a VA pharmacy representative.

COMMUNITY CARE INFORMATION



VA Community Care Network changes to Optum for urgent care and pharmacy benefits. Beginning 3/18/2020 Veterans can find in-network Urgent Care locations or pharmacies using the VA Facility Locator at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/

In Crisis? Let us help you

Veterans and their loved ones in crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Northport VAMC is here to help veterans in stopping their use of drugs and alcohol. Thousands of veterans just like you have received help to quit and move on to healthier lives. Please take that same step toward healthy living now. Northport VA provides treatment for substance abuse, beginning at our Access Center located on the first floor of building 63, open weekdays. We accept walk-ins or call to schedule an appointment at 261-4400, ext. 2416. There is always a caring mental health doctor available 24/7 in our Emergency Room. You can do it. Learn more »