At the VA Northport Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
The VA Northport Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. Contact us by phone 631-261-4400
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations on Long Island in New York. Facilities include our Northport VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bay Shore, East Meadow, Patchogue, Riverhead, Valley Stream. We also operate 2 mobile clinics for Veterans who can't easily visit one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northport health services page.
The VA Northport Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Research and development
At the Northport VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Teaching and learning
Our Northport VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We are affiliated with the State University of New York (SUNY) Medical School at Stony Brook. We offer fully integrated residency programs in general medicine, general surgery, and specialties in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, pulmonary, nephrology, infectious disease, rheumatology, urology, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, anesthesiology, dermatology, pathology, and rehabilitation medicine.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
NEWS
Important Reminder About VA Medication Refills
To prevent waste and reduce risk of sending unneeded medications, VA does not automatically issue refills. To receive a medication refill, you must actively request it using one of the methods described here. Because COVID19 is impacting the timeliness of mail delivery, it is more important than ever to make refill requests once your current supply arrives. Veterans who run out of medication should call 1-800-799-3023 and speak with a VA pharmacy representative.
COMMUNITY CARE INFORMATION
VA Community Care Network changes to Optum for urgent care and pharmacy benefits. Beginning 3/18/2020 Veterans can find in-network Urgent Care locations or pharmacies using the VA Facility Locator at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/
In Crisis? Let us help you
Veterans and their loved ones in crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Northport VAMC is here to help veterans in stopping their use of drugs and alcohol. Thousands of veterans just like you have received help to quit and move on to healthier lives. Please take that same step toward healthy living now. Northport VA provides treatment for substance abuse, beginning at our Access Center located on the first floor of building 63, open weekdays. We accept walk-ins or call to schedule an appointment at 261-4400, ext. 2416. There is always a caring mental health doctor available 24/7 in our Emergency Room. You can do it. Learn more »
Key Business Drivers
Our key business drivers are quality, financial integrity, patient satisfaction and employee satisfaction.
Core Values
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
Northport VAMC Governing Environmental Policy Statement
It is the policy of the Northport VAMC to meet requirements of the GEMS Program established under Executive Order 13423 and promote and improve environmental stewardship, prevent pollution through recycling, minimize waste and conserve resources (water and electricity) within the Medical Center.