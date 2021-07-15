Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Northport health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 8 locations on Long Island in New York. Facilities include our Northport VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics in Bay Shore, East Meadow, Patchogue, Riverhead, and Valley Stream.