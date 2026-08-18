Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Northport Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more. Main Phone line 631-261-4400
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Northport health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northport health care.
Mailing address
Northport VA Medical Center
79 Middleville Road
Northport, NY 11768
Main phone numbers
Local: 631-261-4400
Toll-free: 800-444-0001
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Anesthesia Service
Audiology
Cardiology
/12286
Dental
Dermatology
Emergency Room
Endocrinology
/12166
ENT
/12098
G – M
Gastroenterology
/15765
Hematology/Oncology
Home Oxygen
Infectious Disease
/17620
Laboratory
/12578
Mental Health
/12208
N – Z
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Northport Health System.
Phone: 631-261-6074
Email: northportvamcpublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-316-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Northport
Fax:
Mail:
Northport VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
79 Middleville Road
Northport, New York 11768
For questions about your request to VA Northport
Phone: 631-261-4400, ext. 17045
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018