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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Northport Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more. Main Phone line 631-261-4400

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Northport health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northport health care.

Mailing address

Northport VA Medical Center
79 Middleville Road
Northport, NY 11768

Main phone numbers

Local: 631-261-4400
Toll-free: 800-444-0001

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

  • Anesthesia  Service

  • Audiology 

  • Cardiology

    /12286

  • Dental 

  • Dermatology

  • Emergency Room

  • Endocrinology 

    /12166

  • ENT

    /12098

 

G – M

  • Gastroenterology

    /15765

  • Hematology/Oncology

  • Home Oxygen

  • Infectious Disease

    /17620

  • Laboratory

    /12578

  • Mental Health 

    /12208

N – Z

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Northport Health System.

Phone: 631-261-6074
Email: northportvamcpublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-316-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Northport


Fax:
Mail:

Northport VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
79 Middleville Road
Northport, New York 11768

For questions about your request to VA Northport

Phone: 631-261-4400, ext. 17045

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 