DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Long Island. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

COVID-19 Update Services Limited/ Postponed

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride if available, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Northport: Hospital service coordinator

Building 200

Room B-1-36

79 Middleville Road

Northport, NY 11768

Map of Northport campus

Phone: 631-754-7980

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.