Health services

MEMORY LOSS

Memory Loss

When is memory loss a problem? We can help you find out!

Do you wonder if you or the Veteran you care for are experiencing changes in memory or thinking? Ask yourself, Does the Veteran…

Ask the same questions over and over again?

Become lost in places that are well known?

Have difficulty following directions?

Get confused about time, people, and places?

Have difficulty caring for themselves – eating poorly, not bathing, or being unsafe?

If you answered yes to any of these items, we can help! Please click here for a printable version of this quiz to take to your health care team.

Understanding Memory Changes

Everyone experiences changes in their thinking, with memory loss being a common concern. Having this concern does not always mean that there is anything wrong. It may be a part of normal aging but could also be due to medical conditions. If you think that your difficulties with memory are more than what you expected, then you can get it checked out at the Northport VA. When symptoms are identified early, we can get you the care and support that you need.

Here are some common concerns that Veterans describe:

Problems with short-term memory (e.g., names or recent events)

Difficulty finding words (e.g., “tip of the tongue”)

Confusion

Personality or behavior changes

Difficulty performing everyday tasks (e.g., paying bills, remembering appointments, keeping track of a purse or wallet)



How Do You Get Started?

If you are concerned, let us know. Care can be provided through a range of health care services at the Northport VA and is tailored to the Veteran’s needs.

Step 1: Contact Veteran’s PACT primary care provider to set up an appointment and discuss the concerns that you have. To schedule an appointment, call 631-754-7978, or contact your provider through My HealtheVet.

Step 2: At the PACT appointment, your doctor will discuss your concerns and create a plan to look into them with you.

Lab work, testing, memory and/or emotional screens may be a part of the process.

Step 3: You will discuss the results with your provider and develop a plan of care.

Resources Available at the VA

No matter where you are in this process, Northport VA has resources and support for both Veteran and caregiver. For information or to get a referral for any of the below services, contact your PACT (primary care provider):

Medical and Related Services (telehealth and in-person options available through PACT referral)

Neurology

Geriatrics

Psychiatry

Neuropsychology (brief screens and in-depth evaluations of current functioning)

Mental Health (Brain Boosters group, counseling services)

Social Work

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (including driving assessments)

In-Home Services (available through PACT referral)

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Skilled Homecare

Telehealth / VVC

Home Safety Evaluation (through Occupational Therapy)

Contract Home Health Aide (HHA) / Adult Day Health Care (ADHC)

Caregiver Support (available through PACT referral)

Caregiver Support Program 631-261-4400 ext. 6973 (no referral needed)

Caregivers Video Series (designed to aid caregivers who are helping a loved one with dementia)

Support Group for Dementia Caregivers

Self-Care Groups for Caregivers

Respite Care

Community and National Resources

Caring for persons with dementia can be complex, and your Northport team is available to address your questions and to help you deal with complexities that may arise over time. You can also learn more information about dementia care including Veteran caregiver family resources, information regarding safety and other concerns, education and support, and other relevant issues by visiting:

Community

Elizabeth Dole Foundation



Respite Care



NATIONAL VA

Dementia Care

Caregiver National