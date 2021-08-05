Bay Shore VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and mental health care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. We also work closely with family members or caregivers who support you. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Bay Shore VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-400PM
- Tue: 730AM-400PM
- Wed: 730AM-400PM
- Thu: 730AM-400PM
- Fri: 730AM-400PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Bay Shore VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Health services offered here
