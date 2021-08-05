 Skip to Content
Bay Shore VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and mental health care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. We also work closely with family members or caregivers who support you. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Bay Shore VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

132 East Main Street
Bay Shore, NY 11706-8302

Phone numbers

Main phone: 631-754-7978
Mental health clinic: 631-266-6077

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
BAYSHORE VA CLINIC

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Bay Shore VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Health services offered here

